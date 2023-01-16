Meatless Meals Made Easy

(Family Features) Regardless of your motivation, opting for meatless meals regularly provides plenty of benefits that extend from the health of you and your loved ones to your wallet and the environment.

Whether you’re a vegetarian, vegan, considering making some lifestyle changes or just want to give an on-trend meal prep strategy a try, going meatless can help reduce your intake of red and processed meats, decrease greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change and save money on substitute ingredients like grains, vegetables, fruits and legumes that are often cheaper than meat.

For example, starting with a versatile pantry staple like Success Brown Rice can make mealtimes quick and easy. Ready in just 10 minutes without measuring or the mess, the fluffy, nutty, non-GMO rice is free of MSG and preservatives, lending itself perfectly to satisfying and hearty meals like these Baked Vegetarian Taquitos. Or for a twist on a classic dish, Tri-Color Quinoa can be layered with traditional flavors in this Mushroom Spinach “Lasagna.” Packed with protein and all nine essential amino acids, the quinoa is a good source of fiber.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Servings: 4

1 bag Success Brown Rice

1 cup shredded collard greens, packed

1/4 cup frozen corn

1 cup canned black beans, drained and rinsed

2/3 cup canned pumpkin puree

1 1/2 tablespoons taco seasoning

8 flour tortillas (6 inches each)

1 cup Monterey Jack cheese, shredded

2 tablespoons olive oil

sour cream, for dipping

salsa, for dipping

guacamole, for dipping

fresh cilantro, for garnish

Prepare rice according to package directions; add collard greens and corn to water during last 5 minutes. Preheat oven to 450 F. Drain rice and vegetables; transfer to saucepan. Stir in black beans, pumpkin puree and taco seasoning. Spoon 1/3 cup rice mixture into center of one tortilla; sprinkle with 2 tablespoons Monterey Jack cheese. Roll up tightly. Place seam side down on parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Repeat with remaining tortillas, filling and cheese. Brush taquitos with olive oil; sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake 10-15 minutes, or until tortillas are crisp and cheese is melted. Serve taquitos with sour cream, salsa and guacamole for dipping. Garnish with fresh cilantro.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Servings: 6

2 bags Success Tri-Color Quinoa

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 garlic cloves, chopped

1/2 cup onion, chopped

1 cup mushrooms, sliced

4 cups baby spinach leaves

3 cups tomato sauce

2 cups ricotta cheese

1 egg, lightly beaten

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided

1 tablespoon Italian seasoning

1 1/2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese, divided

Prepare quinoa according to package directions. Preheat oven to 375 F. In large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add garlic and onions; saute 1 minute. Add mushrooms and cook 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add spinach and stir until wilted, about 2 minutes. Stir in tomato sauce and keep warm. In medium bowl, combine ricotta, egg, 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese and Italian seasoning. Place 1 cup sauce in bottom of 2-quart baking dish. Spread half of quinoa evenly over sauce. Top with half of ricotta mixture. Top with 1 cup sauce. Sprinkle with 1 cup mozzarella. Repeat layers, finishing with remaining mozzarella and Parmesan cheese. Bake uncovered 30 minutes. Serve warm.



