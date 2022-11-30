Medicare Open Enrollment Deadline for 2023 Coverage is Dec. 7

COLUMBUS – Ohio Department of Insurance director Judith L. French is reminding Ohioans on Medicare that the deadline to select Medicare health insurance coverage for 2023 is Dec. 7 at midnight.

Ohioans on Medicare have the option to select Original Medicare, often paired with a Medicare Part D prescription drug plan, or a Medicare Advantage managed care plan. Medicare Advantage plans provide comprehensive health insurance benefits typically including prescription drug coverage. Medicare information for 2023 can be found at medicare.gov.

“It’s important that Ohioans on Medicare carefully evaluate their individual health care needs, so they are making informed choices when it comes to selecting suitable health insurance coverage,” French said. “This should include understanding plan benefits, out-of-pocket costs, covered prescription drugs, in-network physicians, and premiums.”

Medicare experts from the department’s Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program can help. As the state’s official Medicare assistance program, OSHIIP provides free and unbiased Medicare insight, plan comparison, financial assistance identification, and enrollment facilitation.

OSHIIP staff is available through individual virtual counseling appointments scheduled at insurance.ohio.gov, a toll-free hotline, 800-686-1578, and oshiipmail@insurance.ohio. gov.

Ohioans on Medicare can also call 800-MEDICARE (800-633-4227) for Medicare assistance.