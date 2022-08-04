North Baltimore, Ohio

Medication Take Back Day to be Held at Blanchard Valley Hospital

The Center for Medication Management at Blanchard Valley Hospital, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System, will be holding a Medication Take Back Day for the community on Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 9 a.m. to noon. This event is in partnership with the Hancock County Opioid and Addictions Task Force and the University of Findlay College of Pharmacy.

The medication collection will take place as a drive-through drop off at the Center for Diagnostic Studies building (CDS) at Blanchard Valley Hospital. All medications will be accepted.

The CDS building is located on the corner of Pearl Street and South Main Street in Findlay, Ohio.

For questions, please call 419.429.7002. To learn more about Blanchard Valley Health System and the services the organization offers to the region, please visit bvhealthsystem.org.

