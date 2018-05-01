Corey grew up in rural Wood County, where he attended Eastwood Schools through high school, then attended Saint John’s Jesuit for high school. He earned his undergraduate degree from Fordham University, followed by his law degree at the University of Toledo College of Law.

In his professional career, Corey divides his time between the public sector and private practice. He is the currently the law director and prosecutor for four villages in Wood County and acts as a special prosecutor for many other municipalities in the area. In his private practice, Corey assists clients with most areas of law, including estates, family law, real estate law, and small business law.

When not practicing law, Corey also farms part-time- both grain and animals. Having spent most of his whole life working on the farm in some capacity, it’s where he learned the importance of hard work and a strong sense of community.

Corey’s wife, Jodi, is a nurse and educator. They share three beautiful children together, Hannah, Donald, and Wilson. The Speweik’s are members of St. John XXIII church in Perrysburg. When not on the campaign trail or at work, the Speweik’s enjoy spending time on the family farm or visiting attractions throughout Northwest Ohio.