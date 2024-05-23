North Baltimore, Ohio

May 23, 2024 8:08 am

Need A Chiropractor
TOP update from image Dec 2023
The District Update – Water Shed
Sept. 2023
Fiber Locator
Logo
Size Update
Sept. 2023
June 2023 Left Rail
Ol’ Jenny
Resize
OB You’re Expecting
Logo & Info Aug 2023
Temporary

Meet North Baltimore’s Code Enforcement Officer

by Sue Miklovic

The Village has hired Paul Gray as the Code Enforcement Officer for North Baltimore to help them enforce local rules and code violations regarding the upkeep of properties, and obeying zoning regulations.

Mr. Gray is an auxiliary police officer for the Village and has over twenty years’ experience. He has also served as a code enforcement officer for a few other villages in the area. 

Mr. Paul Gray, Village of North Baltimore Code Enforcement Officer ( NBX photos by JP Miklovic)

Mr. Gray owns his own business and lives in McClure. He shared with me that he is just here to do what the village has hired him to do, not to upset anyone or cause anyone trouble. At the time of our interview, he had written over 40 citations, and 35 of them had already been settled. “I am willing to give people a chance to “fix their problem” (violation). There’s no reason for anyone to get mad or upset with me. I’m just doing what the Village wants me to do for them. The only violations we are currently citing residents/property owners for is overgrown tall grass/weeds.”  

For more information or questions on the codes and violations, contact the Village at 419-257-2394.

 

Resize
Size Update
Sept. 2023
Sept. 2023
Logo & Info Aug 2023
June 2023 Left Rail
Temporary
Breast Cancer Treatment Rail Ad
Fiber Locator
OB You’re Expecting
Logo
Briar Hill Health Update
Ol’ Jenny

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website