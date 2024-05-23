Meet North Baltimore’s Code Enforcement Officer

by Sue Miklovic

The Village has hired Paul Gray as the Code Enforcement Officer for North Baltimore to help them enforce local rules and code violations regarding the upkeep of properties, and obeying zoning regulations.

Mr. Gray is an auxiliary police officer for the Village and has over twenty years’ experience. He has also served as a code enforcement officer for a few other villages in the area.

Mr. Gray owns his own business and lives in McClure. He shared with me that he is just here to do what the village has hired him to do, not to upset anyone or cause anyone trouble. At the time of our interview, he had written over 40 citations, and 35 of them had already been settled. “I am willing to give people a chance to “fix their problem” (violation). There’s no reason for anyone to get mad or upset with me. I’m just doing what the Village wants me to do for them. The only violations we are currently citing residents/property owners for is overgrown tall grass/weeds.”

For more information or questions on the codes and violations, contact the Village at 419-257-2394.