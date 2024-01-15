Meet the Staff of Blanchard Valley Chiropractic

For over 30 years, Blanchard Valley Chiropractic has been the area’s premier location for natural health care. In 1993 Dr. Richard E. Marra, D.C. started the practice and has been in the same location at 228 West Hardin Street in Findlay, Ohio since that time.

Dr. Marra’s educational background began at The Ohio State University where he performed his undergraduate studies then continued at the National University of Health Sciences where he earned his bachelor’s degree in human anatomy, followed by his doctorate from the National College of Chiropractic in Chicago, Illinois.

Dr. Marra’s passion for natural healing paved the way to his unique educational background, combining western medical expertise in Chiropractic as well as traditional Chinese acupuncture and meridian therapy. In his practice he uses traditional “hands on” chiropractic manipulation while keeping current on the latest scientific advances in wholistic care. His was the first office in the area to offer spinal decompression therapy for the non-surgical treatment of spinal stenosis and disk herniations. He was the first chiropractor in the area to be board certified to practice acupuncture, and in addition to chiropractic manipulation he uses physical therapy modalities such as electrical muscle stimulation, ultrasound, and light therapy to aid in the quick recovery of many health conditions. Dr. Marra emphasizes a balance of all the body’s systems.

If these systems are in harmony, one will experience vitality, excellent physical and mental energy, peace of mind and ease of movement. When these mechanisms are out of balance due to injury, overwork, stress, or poor diet, unpleasant symptoms will manifest. The value of both Chiropractic and Acupuncture either individually or together, is in their ability to treat not only the symptoms but also the source of the ailment. In the past 30 years of practice, Dr. Marra has treated over 15,000 individual patients. It is his philosophy that each patient is indeed a unique person with unique problems, so there is not one set treatment plan for your care when you come to Blanchard Valley Chiropractic. Your body and your condition will determine what care you need, not a formula that states you must come so many visits over so many weeks to get better.

In addition to Chiropractic and Acupuncture, Blanchard Valley Chiropractic also offers massage therapy performed by the skilled hands of Licensed Massage Therapist, Bryce Aubree Rettig L.M.T. She is originally from Findlay, graduating from Findlay High school and then Bluffton University. Her passion for healing then led her to massage school where she excelled. Bryce joined Blanchard Valley Chiropractic after receiving her degree in massage therapy from the Blanchard Valley Academy of Massage Therapy. She practices many forms of traditional massage therapy as well as a very specialized therapy called Myofascial Release. This therapy unwinds tight fibrous tissues that surround every muscle, nerve, blood vessel, and organ in your body. When the fascia is restricted, it can not only cause pain but many, seemingly unrelated, health problems as well. Bryce is the only therapist in the area with special training in Myofascial Release from the world-renowned John Barnes Academy in Sedona, Arizona.

In 2023, Blanchard Valley Chiropractic welcomed another chiropractor to the practice, Dr. Lizzie Coward, D.C. Also, a native of Findlay, Dr. Coward has returned home to help treat the people of the local area using her Chiropractic skills. She comes to Findlay after graduating from Heidelberg University with a bachelor’s degree in health science and a minor in Biology. She then completed her Chiropractic education at Logan University in St. Louis, Missouri. Dr. Coward finished her education with an internship at a private practice clinic in Boca Raton, Florida. Dr. Coward also treats patients using “hands-on” manual manipulation and specializes in sports chiropractic with an emphasis on rehabilitation exercises and Active Release Technique to provide her patients with long lasting results.

If you are having any pains or other health problems, or just want to be evaluated for any of our services, contact the doctors and therapists at Blanchard Valley Chiropractic today. They can be reached at: 419-422-3686. For more information, you can find them at www.bvchiro.com