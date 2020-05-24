Memorial Day 2020 “Details”

As may know the Legion and Mayor Goldner have canceled this year’s Memorial Day parade.

There will provide an alternative opportunity to participate in a “Virtual” Memorial Day memorial service.

At 9:00 am on May 25, 2020 a ceremony will be broadcast over Facebook. The tape will be available here following the observance:

The “virtual” Memorial Day celebration will be posted on the following sites:

www.NBXpress website AND www.NorthBaltimoreOnline.com

North Baltimore Local School District (Facebook)

American Legion Post 539 website

American Legion Post 539 (Facebook)

Village of North Baltimore website

Village of North Baltimore Police Department (Facebook)

This recording will follow our traditional service at Old Maplewood cemetery and while we won’t be together in person, we will be together in spirit.

Local churches will ring their bells at 9:00 am.

This is in honor of our fallen vets.

A 21-gun salute and taps will be included with the digital presentation.

Flags will be placed at our cemeteries.

We owe our vets such a debt of gratitude and we can humbly bow our heads and share a Thank You for all their sacrifices.

Most Sincerely,

Mayor Janet Goldner

Post #539 Commander Sam Bretz