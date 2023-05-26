Memorial Day 2023 Activities in NB

All active duty military personnel and veterans walking in the parade should meet outside the North Baltimore Fire Hall at 8:45 a.m.

North Baltimore American Legion Post 539 will be holding a Memorial Day Parade at 9 a.m. on Monday.

The parade travels south on Main Street, through the roundabout, and east to the Maplewood Cemetery for the memorial service.

TBA is scheduled to be the speaker for the event at the cemetery.

Mayor Janet Goldner will welcome everyone and an Invocation will be presented by TBA.

Poppy Girls for 2021 are TBA and TBA is the TBA Ladies Auxiliary President.

Everyone is asked to turn out to honor our veterans. Please come downtown for the parade, then follow the route to the Rocky Ford Bridge, for the Wreath Ceremony, and then assemble at Maplewood Cemetery, for the prayer, speakers, commemorations, and memorials.

The Memorials continue at New Maplewood Cemetery and Weaver Cemetery, in Bloom Township, Briar Hill Campus, and end at the memorial in front of American Legion Post #539 in our village.

The Legion will be having a potluck, for participants, after the ceremony in front of the Legion Memorial. Everyone attending the potluck is asked to bring a hot or cold dish, plus dessert, to the Legion Banquet Room.