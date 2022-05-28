Memorial Day Parade in NB is Monday

North Baltimore American Legion Post #539 will conduct the Annual Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 30, 2022.

Those interested in participating are asked to meet at the Village Hall on North Main Street at 8:45 am, with the parade stepping off at 9:00 am.

The parade travels south on Main Street, through the roundabout and east to the Maplewood Cemetery for the memorial service.

Zach Migura, Executive Director & County Veterans Service Officer at the Wood County Veteran Services Center is scheduled to be the speaker for the event at the cemetery.

Mayor Janet Goldner will welcome everyone and an Invocation will be presented by Pastor Mike Soltis (also a Veteran) of Bridge Fellowship Church. American Legion Post#539 Chaplain Al Bretz will also offer prayer

Poppy Girls for 2022 are Lily and Brynn Clark, daughters of Ryan and Rani Clark. Mary Ann Clark is Ladies Auxiliary President.

The NBHS Marching Band will present the National Anthem.

The North Baltimore Scouts will put flags on the Memorial Mound to honor the Unknown Soldiers who died.

Everyone is asked to turn out to honor our Veterans. Please come downtown for the parade, then follow the route to the Rocky Ford bridge, for the Wreath Ceremony and then assemble at Maplewood Cemetery, for the prayer, speakers, commemorations, and memorials. The Memorials continue at New Maplewood Cemetery and Weaver Cemetery, in Bloom Township, Briar Hill Campus, and end at the memorial in front of American Legion Post #539 in our village.

The Legion will be having a potluck, for participants, after the ceremony in front of the Legion Memorial. Everyone attending the potluck is asked to bring a hot or cold dish, plus dessert, to the Legion Banquet Room.

American Legion Post #539 Commander Sam Bretz, said it is also possible there will be a visit from one of NB’s favorites, and a regular parade participant-Bobby Lawson. Come out and show your Community spirit and support .