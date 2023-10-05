Memorial Scoreboard Dedication at Football Game Friday

From North Baltimore School District Superintendent Ryan Delaney:

We are thrilled to announce a heartfelt dedication ceremony in honor of Andrew L. Benedict. The Benedict family has graciously purchased the naming rights to our brand-new stadium scoreboard as a lasting tribute to their beloved son.Date: Friday, October 6thTime: 6:45 PMLocation: North Baltimore StadiumThis touching ceremony will take place right before the Home football game on Friday night. We invite you all to gather and share in this beautiful moment as we remember and honor Andrew’s memory.Andrew was a shining star in our community, and this dedication will forever remind us of his bright spirit and love for the game. Let’s come together to support the Benedict family and celebrate this meaningful gesture.We hope to see you all there as we unite as a community to remember and honor Andrew L. Benedict.Please spread the word and share this post to ensure that everyone in our community is aware of this special event.