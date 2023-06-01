MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS MONTH: Stigma Busters Podcasts

STIGMA BUSTERS PODCAST’S APRIL AND MAY EPISODES – MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS MONTH

50% of all lifetime mental illnesses begin by age 14, and 75% by age 24. Additionally, according to the Ohio Department of Health, the number of suicide deaths has increased by 8% since 2021, with suicide the second-leading cause of death among Ohioans 10-34 years of age. Mental illness is no one’s fault, and recovery is possible, especially with early treatment and strong supports. However, mental health stigma still exists. Many factors contribute to stigma including personal knowledge and experiences, cultural stereotypes, media stories, and more. Regardless of the reason, stigma continues to be problematic for those who struggle with mental illness and addiction, and even though society recognizes this as an issue, people still hold negative beliefs, causing those who need help to avoid care.

Stigma Busters is an original podcast created by the Wood County Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services Board. Since 2021, local mental health professionals and advocates have come on the podcast to talk openly, and freely about mental health and substance use related issues. In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month in May, Stigma Busters has two episodes available to stream. “Staying Mentally Well on Campus” focuses on initiatives being done at Bowling Green State University’s Wellness Connection to help prevent and assist behavioral health challenges on the college campus. “Parent and Caregiver Mental Wellness” includes a conversation from a parent in Wood County with lived experience as a parent of a child living with a mental health condition. Both episodes will be available on Saturday, May 27th. To listen to this episode of Stigma Busters, search the podcast Apple Podcasts, Spotify or visit https://stigmabusters.buzzsprout.com.

The Wood County ADAMHS Board promotes community well-being and increases quality of life for Wood County. They exist to advocate, plan and fund community-based mental health and addiction prevention, treatment, and recovery services for the community. For more information on Wood County ADAMHS, visit https://www.wcadamh.org or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.