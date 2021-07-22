NBX WaterShedsun
Mental Health Educational Funding Opportunity for Faith-Based Organizations

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wood County is a leading self-help organization offering free events, educational classes, support groups, and other programs that address mental health for the Wood County community. NAMI Wood County is providing mini-grants to faith-based organizations in Wood County. This gives the opportunity for faith-based organizations to implement mental health education and awareness events. The requirements for this funding include:

 

  • The organization’s primary purpose is to provide faith-based programs and services
  • The organization resides in Wood County
  • 2-5 representatives from the organization attend the following trainings provided by NAMI Wood County:
    • Adult Mental Health First Aid on Wednesday, October 13th from 9-5p.m.
    • “Bridges of Hope” Presentation on Wednesday, November 17th from 6-8p.m.
  • The organization implements a program or activity to provide mental health education programs to their faith community

 

If you are interested in applying for this funding, please contact NAMI Wood County via email: info@namiwoodcounty.org or call 419-352-0626. Visit www.namiwodocounty.org for more information and to register for their programming.

Be sure to follow NAMI Wood County on social media: @NAMIWoodCounty for additional resources and updates.

