February 22, 2024

Mercy College of Ohio announces Honors List

(February 21, 2024) – The following students were awarded honors for the Fall 2023 semester at Mercy College of Ohio. To be named on the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.3 or higher and be enrolled for 12 or more credit hours. To be named on the Honor’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.3 or higher and be enrolled for 6-11 credit hours. To be named on the President’s List, a student must achieve a 4.0 grade point average and be enrolled for 14 or more credit hours.
 
Mercy College of Ohio is a Catholic institution with a campus in Toledo, Ohio. It focuses on healthcare and health science programs. Mercy College offers graduate degrees in Nursing, Health Administration and Physician Assistant; Bachelor’s degrees in Biology, Healthcare Administration, Medical Laboratory Science, Medical Imaging, and Nursing; Associate degrees in Health Sciences, Health Information Technology, Nursing, Radiologic Technology and Surgical Technology; and Certificates in Community Health Worker, Emergency Medical Technician-Basic, Medical Coding, Paramedic, Phlebotomy and Polysomnographic Technology and specialty imaging certificates.
 
From: Jerry City, OH


 Zachary Bateson, BS Nursing (RN-BSN Completion), Honors List

Congratulations!

