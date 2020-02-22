NBX WaterShedsun
Mercy College of Ohio announces Honors List


(February 4, 2020) – The following student was awarded honors for the 2019 Fall semester at Mercy College of Ohio.

Rachael Grilliot, BS Nursing Pre-licensure, Dean’s List  (Cygnet, OH)

To be named on the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.3 or higher and be enrolled for 12 or more credit hours.

To be named on the Honor’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.3 or higher and be enrolled for 6-11 credit hours.

To be named on the President’s List, a student must achieve a 4.0 grade point average and be enrolled for 14 or more credit hours.

Mercy College of Ohio is a Catholic institution with a campus in Toledo, Ohio and a location in Youngstown, Ohio. It focuses on healthcare and health science programs.

Mercy College offers graduate degrees in Nursing and Health Administration; Bachelor’s degrees in Biology, Healthcare Administration, Medical Imaging and Nursing; Associate degrees in Health Sciences, Health Information Technology, Nursing, and Radiologic Technology; and Credit Certificates in Community Health Worker, Emergency Medical Technician-Basic, Medical Coding, Ophthalmic Assistant, Paramedic and Polysomnographic Technology and specialty imaging certificates.



 

