Mercy College of Ohio announces Honors List

(June 12, 2020) – The following students were awarded honors for the 2020 Spring semester at Mercy College of Ohio. To be named on the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.3 or higher and be enrolled for 12 or more credit hours. To be named on the Honor’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.3 or higher and be enrolled for 6-11 credit hours. To be named on the President’s List, a student must achieve a 4.0 grade point average and be enrolled for 14 or more credit hours.

Mercy College of Ohio is a Catholic institution with a campus in Toledo, Ohio and a location in Youngstown, Ohio. It focuses on healthcare and health science programs. Mercy College offers graduate degrees in Nursing and Health Administration; Bachelor’s degrees in Biology, Healthcare Administration, Medical Imaging and Nursing; Associate degrees in Health Sciences, Health Information Technology, Nursing, and Radiologic Technology; and Credit Certificates in Community Health Worker, Emergency Medical Technician-Basic, Medical Coding, Ophthalmic Assistant, Paramedic and Polysomnographic Technology and specialty imaging certificates.


Cygnet, OH:

 Rachael Grilliot, BS Nursing Pre-Licensure, Dean’s List

North Baltimore, OH:

 Tori Perez, BS Nursing Pre-Licensure, Dean’s List

