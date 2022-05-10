Mercy Health and Junior Achievement partner to cultivate career opportunities for area students

Mercy Health is proud to help link tomorrow’s workforce talent to today’s companies – including opportunities in health care – as the presenting sponsor of the 2022 Junior Achievement Inspire event.

For more than 165 years, Mercy Health has provided high-quality medical care, including access to the most advanced technologies, to patients in the Toledo region. The need for health care professionals has become especially prevalent in the past two years as the world and our local medical communities battled a global health crisis.

“Mercy Health is committed to supporting the career development of young people in our community by aligning them with the many job opportunities in healthcare,” said Bob Baxter, president, Mercy Health – Toledo. “Junior Achievement’s longstanding pledge to provide students with job shadowing opportunities is consistent with Mercy Health’s commitment to attract the best and brightest in our community and help cultivate the next generation of local health care providers.”

JA Inspire is an event designed to expose students in eighth through twelfth grades to career and employment opportunities in a variety of industries. Participating students will be able to create meaningful employment opportunities in a career that is of interest to them.

Mercy Health will create hands-on experiences at the May 11 event, as well as hold open interviews for seniors that are interested in a career in the medical industry. Mercy College of Ohio will also have a large presence, with demonstrations that include offering medical simulations and available tuition assistance and admissions information for medical career related certificates and degrees.

““We know that too many students graduate from high school undecided on their next steps without a clear vision of all available pathways,” said Jim Pollock, president, Junior Achievement of Northwest Ohio. “We believe that by engaging students with immersive activities, exposing them to potential career opportunities, and creating relationship-based connections with companies, we can help inspire them toward future success.”

JA Inspire is timely as Mercy Health and Mercy College of Ohio have partnered with a number of school districts in the region to engage with medical technology programs. This initiative is one of several strategies aimed at matching students with meaningful careers.

Mercy College has been educating and preparing health care providers for over 100 years and offers an array of health care-focused programs at the certificate, degree, and graduate levels. In addition to preparation for a career in radiologic technology, biology, and paramedic, Mercy College offers multiple paths to becoming a nurse with a day and evening/weekend associate degree program. a bachelor’s degree program and an accelerated program.

“Mercy College is delighted to partner with Junior Achievement to introduce students to the future of work. Our values-based education prepares students for in-demand health care careers.” Said Susan Wajert, PhD, president of Mercy College. Graduates not only can easily find jobs, but they enter the workforce with higher salaries. We are proud of our graduates’ success, and the impact they have on the communities in which they work and serve – both in the care they provide and the economic impact they make. Students and graduates have many opportunities for employment and tuition assistance through Mercy Health.”

JA Inspire will take place from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. for area students and 2:30-5 p.m. for community members on Wednesday, May 11 at the Glass City Center, formerly the SeaGate Convention Centre, 401 Jefferson Ave, Toledo, OH 43604.