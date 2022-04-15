Meredith Buchanan Student of Month – April ’22

Student summary, written by Amy Lee.

The North Baltimore staff has selected Meredith Buchanan to be student of the month for April. She is hardworking and determined to succeed in everything she does.

Meredith is a 4.0 student and is a member of National Honor Society, Student Council, Tri-M, Best of the Best, and is the head editor of the yearbook. Meredith is not only exceptional in academics, but exceeds athletically as well.

Whether it be on the softball field or the volleyball court, she is always giving her all. With all of that being said, Meredith’s greatest strength can be found in her character. She has a heart of gold. I saw this first hand while I was working through some medical issues – Meredith never left my side.

After graduation, Meredith plans to attend Salon Institute in Sylvania with the intentions of becoming a cosmetologist. I have always told her to follow her dreams, and I can’t wait to see where she goes.

Meredith is well deserving of this award and I’m beyond proud of her for all her accomplishments.