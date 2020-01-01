Merger Approved

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The merger between the Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) and Henry County Regional Water and Sewer District is now official. Late last week, the final step in the merger process took place when petitions for changes in both districts’ boards of trustees were approved by both the Wood County Common Pleas Court and the Henry County Common Pleas Court. The newly merged district takes on the name of the surviving Northwestern Water and Sewer District.

“The merger between these two districts offers improved water quality, efficient and affordable long-term operations, and allows expanded economic development opportunity in Henry County,” said District President Jerry Greiner.

NEW BOARD STRUCTURE

By law, both districts needed to petition the courts to change their board structure. The District will add a tenth seat to its current nine-seat board. The tenth board member will be appointed by the Henry County Commissioners to serve a three-year term. The Village of McClure will be added to the District’s current 13-member municipalities. Providence Township in Lucas County will be added to The District’s current 20 township members. The municipal members jointly nominate and name three board members, as do the township members. The remaining three board members are named by the Wood County Commissioners.

IMPROVED CUSTOMER SERVICE

The District will now officially serve approximately 500 additional customers, primarily in the Village of McClure. The merger increases The District’s territory to most of Henry County plus Providence Township in Lucas County. The Northwestern Water and Sewer District has been overseeing maintenance, operations, billing, and customer service since July upon request of the Henry County Regional Water and Sewer District. According to Henry County Regional Water and Sewer District Clerk/Treasurer Amy Behrman, “This merger makes sense because The Northwestern Water and Sewer District has the resources to serve a large territory and has already improved water and sewer service for Henry County residents.”

The Northwestern Water and Sewer District delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Sandusky, Hancock and now Henry County