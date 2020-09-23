Message from NB Superintendent





Hello North Baltimore families we have a very exciting announcement:

The USDA and ODE have extended the feeding programs that we provided in the spring after the shutdown. What this means for us is that students enrolled in North Baltimore Local School District will have breakfast and lunch meals offered to them at no cost. This will begin September 23rd and go until December 31, 2020 or until the federal funds are depleted. There is no paperwork on the parent’s end that needs completed. Although we do encourage you to fill out a free/ reduced application so that when January hits it is on file. At this time we will go back to charging students for their meals.

For breakfast, the students need to simply come through the serving line and tell the cashier if they are in elementary, middle, or high school.



For lunch, we will continue as we have in the past, but a full lunch will not be charged to any student. Ala carte items and extras will be charged to the student’s account.



This does not affect fee waivers. You would still need to qualify for free status for this waiver to happen.

We want to stress that this would not cover the cost of milk, if packing, or extra entrees. This only includes students who take a full reimbursable lunch or breakfast.

Thank you and please email us with any questions at rdelaney@nbls.org or glanning@nbls.org