Michael Cohen, 66, of Findlay, passed away at 7:00 a.m., Monday, March 2, 2020 at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay. He was born on August 19, 1953, in Miami, FL to the late Abraham J. and Sylvia (Liebowitz) Cohen.

Michael is survived by his son, Chase Cohen of Cleveland; his daughter, Ariel Cohen of Findlay; his fiancé, Bridget Shaull, and her children: Chase Ramirez, Walker Ramirez and Autumn Ramirez, and her daughter, Scarlett, all of Tiffin; his brothers: Dale Cohen of Findlay and Alan Cohen of Phoenix, AZ.

Michael currently was employed by JB Hunt as a truck driver. He formerly had worked many years for Gene Stevens as a car salesman. He was an avid golfer and fan of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Ohio State Buckeyes.

Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:000 p.m., Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Findlay. Funeral services and burial will be private.



Memorial contributions may be made to Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, which will be used for a golf sponsorship at Sycamore Springs Golf Course in honor of Michael. Online condolences may be expressed at

www.coldrencrates.com.



