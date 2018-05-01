Michael E. Spence, 64 of North Baltimore passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021. He was born in Bowling Green, Ohio on June 9, 1956 to George and Josephine (Newman) Spence.





He married Darlene (Shamp) Leger and they later divorced, together they had 3 beautiful children that he adored; Michael (Marissa DeFalco) Spence of Bowling Green, Jason Spence and Erica Croasmun both of Findlay. He is also survived by his mother, Josephine Spence, ten grandchildren; Brayden, Lilian, Kaleb, Dominique, Morgan, Jason Jr, Julian, Jaxon, Elyssia and Adalyn, one great grandson, Jaxon, brothers; Leonard Spence of McComb, Donald (Pam) Spence of North Baltimore, sisters; Diane (Lawrence) Walters of Deshler, Patty (Steven) Grilliot of Cygnet, Laura Smith of North Baltimore and numerous nieces and nephews.



Michael was preceded in death by his father, George Spence, brothers; James and Larry Spence and a sister, Debra Spence.



Mr. Spence worked for Pinnacle Plastic Products in Bowling Green, where he made many great friends. He enjoyed the outdoors, wood working, working on cars, gardening, landscaping, fishing, cookouts with family and was always the light of the party. Michael was a member of the North Baltimore Eagles #2633 and attended the Basic Truth Church in Cygnet.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 3, 2021 from 1:00 – 4:00pm at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, where a funeral service will begin at 4:00pm with Pastor Jim Baney officiating. A private family burial will take place at a later date.



Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Michael to the family c/o Smith-Crates Funeral Home, 515 N. Main St, North Baltimore, OH 45872. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting smithcrates.com.