North Baltimore, Ohio

UPDATE: A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 6, 2023, in the Knollcrest Gardens Chapel, east of Findlay, where full military rites will be conducted by the Hancock County Veterans Memorial Squad. Arrangements have been handled by SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.

Michael Lerma, 69, of North Baltimore, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, at his residence. He was born on February 2, 1953, in Dayton, OH to the late Felix and Eva (Cantu) Lerma. He married Linda Tellez on June 18, 1973, and she survives.



Michael is also survived by his son, Michael A. Lerma of Columbus; daughter, Rachel (Grant) Dunlap of Centerville; brothers: Felix (Chris) Lerma of Alvada and Daniel (Angie) Lerma of Findlay; sisters: Dolores Hunt of Findlay, Ellie (Tom) Paniagua of Deshler and Angela (Kevin) Young of Manistique, MI; grandchildren: Eva Irene Mackesy of AZ and Zoe Dunlap of Centerville.



Michael retired from Sunoco, where he worked on the pipeline for over 40 years. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeye and Green Bay Packers Fan. Michael’s greatest joy in life was spending time with his family and especially his granddaughters.



Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m., Thursday, January 12, 2023, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.