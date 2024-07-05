Michael M. Missler, 53, of Findlay, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2024, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay, Ohio from an unexpected illness. Throughout his 32-day journey in the ICU at Mercy St. Vincent in Toledo and in hospice, he was surrounded by loved ones, who will honor his life by living to the fullest each and every day.



Mike is survived by his wife, Melanie, and is the proud father of four amazing children: Aaron, Allison, Brady and Madison. He was blessed to be called “G-Pops” by four beautiful grandchildren: Elliott, Graycen, Ruben Jr. and Nova. Mike is also survived by seven siblings. He had a very loving and supportive family throughout his whole life.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Shirley Missler, beloved Uncle, Jim Jacobs,and adored cousin, Paige Jacobs.



Mike grew up in Bellevue, Ohio and graduated from Bellevue High School in 1990. He worked for Miller Pipeline.



He enjoyed golfing, fishing, playing cornhole, playing with his grandchildren, grilling and cook outs with his family. He also loved attending sporting events and coaching his children’s baseball and softball teams. He was a loyal Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Indians and Ohio State fan.



Mike will be missed on the yearly fishing trip to Biscotasing, Canada that the men in his family have gone on for the last 55 years. His cousins Dan Jacobs, Greg Jacobs and Matt Missler, were truly his brothers throughout his whole life. Mike’s Aunt Violet (Vi) Jacobs was also his 2nd mom.



Mike touched everyone he knew with either his tender heart or sarcastic sense of humor. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him.



Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m on Monday, July 8, 2024, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, in North Baltimore.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 9, 2024, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, with Pastor Blair Hayward officiating. Burial will be in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.