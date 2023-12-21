Michael W. Smith, 72, of Findlay, died on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at The Heritage. He was born on May 27, 1951, in Kenton to the late Richard and Florein (Nessler) Smith. He married Patricia Moore on May 7, 1977, and she preceded him in death on February 8, 2018.



Mike is survived by his sons: Jason (Elizabeth) Smith of Findlay and Jared (Ashley) Smith of Findlay; his beloved granddaughter, Adelaide Smith of Findlay; sister, Diane Diller of University Heights; mother-in-law, Naomi Moore of North Baltimore; sister-in-law, Kathy Dotts of North Baltimore; niece, Lindsay Diller of Cleveland; and nephew, Britton (Amber) Diller of Columbus.



Mike was a graduate of Findlay High School, a veteran of the U.S. National Guard and retired from Hercules Tire. He was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Findlay. Mike was an avid fan of Ohio State sports, including college football and basketball, but his greatest love and joy was spending time with his granddaughter.



A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, where visitation will be held 2 hours (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.) prior to the service. Pastor Robert Krueger officiating. Burial will be in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.



The family would like to thank all the staff at The Heritage for all of their loving care they provided Mike.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Flag City Honor Flight. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.