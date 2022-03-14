Middle School Quiz Bowl Completes Season

from Ben Pack (Facebook)
The North Baltimore Middle School Quiz Team finished its season at the Wood County Tournament last week.
In the tourney, after defeating Elmwood in the first round, they lost a close match to Eastwood in the semifinals.
NB’s Noah Vanlerberg was the recipient of the Linette Butler Award.
This award is given to one quiz bowl member in the league. Linette Butler was a student at Bowling Green Christian Academy who participated in Quiz Bowl several years ago. She passed away at a young age and a memorial award has been given each year in her honor to a participant who displays the following qualities just as Miss Butler did:
Spirit of Competition
Passion for Quiz Bowl
Leadership Skills
Team member
Commitment and Dedication
From Coach Gregorsok:
“Noah Vanlerberg is extremely passionate about Quiz Bowl. He is constantly reading to learn new facts, especially about history. He loves sharing details about interesting historical facts that he has learned with others. But while he is very knowledgeable, Noah never acts condescending or brags about his skill.
Noah is very polite and respectful. He takes Quiz Bowl very seriously, and he has consistently been our team’s high scorer. He works well with the rest of the team, and he cheers on his teammates. He is very dedicated to Quiz Bowl. In my opinion, he perfectly embodies Quiz Bowl’s spirit of competition.”
Congrats to Noah, Coach Jeff Gregorsok and the entire team on a fantastic season!