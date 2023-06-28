Mini Morsels for a Kid-Friendly Snack

(Family Features) Rally the family together to make and eat these bite-sized versions of corn dogs for an enjoyable, kid-friendly activity and snack. Parents will enjoy them, too, because they’re easy to make, easy to eat, and clean-up is a snap.
Mini Corn Dog Bites
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 1 package all-beef bun-length hot dogs
- 1 cup flour
- 1 cup yellow cornmeal
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 stick butter, melted
- 1 cup milk
- 1/4 cup sour cream
- 2 eggs
Dipping Sauce:
- 2/3 cup sour cream
- 3 tablespoons Dijon Mustard
- 2 tablespoons honey
- Heat oven 375°F.
- Prepare muffin pan with nonstick cooking spray.
- Cut each hot dog into six pieces.
- In large bowl, whisk flour, cornmeal, sugar, salt and baking powder.
- In medium bowl, whisk melted butter, milk, sour cream and eggs. Combine butter mixture with flour mixture.
- Fill each muffin cavity halfway with batter. Place one hot dog piece in center of each cavity.
- Bake 14-16 minutes. Cool completely.
- To make dipping sauce: In small bowl, stir sour cream, mustard and honey. Serve with corn dogs.
Recipe adapted from Wilton.
