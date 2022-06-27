“Minimum” Bid Offered for NBLS Property on South Tarr (Memorial Field)

by JP Mikovic

A very small crowd of locals* attended the Public Auction held at the Hancock-Wood Meeting Room.

The auction was advertised in the NBXpress as a PUBLIC NOTICE for the past month or so (LINK to Notice), along with area print publications.

The auction started at 10 am with NBLS Supt. Ryan Delaney read the process and rules for the auction. With all registered attendees in agreeance on them. Delaney opened the bidding for the school property at $100,000.

Hearing no bids he sought a bid of $95,000. Again hearing no bids, he sought $90,000. Again hearing no bids, Delaney then read from a text that the bidding would be closed, at this the minimum acceptable bid of $90,000.

At this, a registered bidder (Tony Damon) asked for recognition, which was granted by Delaney (with approval by the other registered bidders). The bidder asked if the bidding was closed and Delaney said it soon would be. The bidder (Damon) asked if he could confer with a fellow registered bidder (Bill Cameron), which was granted (with approval by the other registered bidders).

After a brief conference, the bidder (Damon) then offered the $90,000 minimum.

At this Delaney asked if there were any further bids, hearing none, he declared the bidding closed with an accepted bid of $90,000 from Tony Damon, an NB grad and resident. Delaney then read the text indicating that this bid needs to be voted on and approved by the NB Board of Education, which meets Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 6 pm.

* “the locals” – Bill Cameron, Doug Wickard, Tony Damon, Jeff Miklovic, Rich Rose and Kathy Carles.

NBLS District Treasurer Steven Stewart was also present representing the district.

Check back for an update following the vote by the BOE tomorrow evening.