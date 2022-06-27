Minions – Rise of Gru.. starts Friday, July 1

Minions – Rise of Gru..

starts Friday July 1st

and runs thru July 10.

Tickets $5.00

SHOWTIMES

Fri 7 pm…

Sat/Sun 1/4/7 pm

In the heart of the 1970s, amidst a flurry of feathered hair and flared jeans, Gru (Steve Carell) is growing up in the suburbs. A fanboy of a supervillain supergroup known as the Vicious 6, Gru hatches a plan to become evil enough to join them.

Luckily, he gets some mayhem-making back-up from his loyal followers, the Minions. Together, Kevin, Stuart, Bob, and Otto – a new Minion sporting braces and a desperate need to please – deploy their skills as they and Gru build their first lair, experiment with their first weapons, and pull off their first missions.

When the Vicious 6 ousts their leader, legendary fighter Wild Knuckles (Alan Arkin), Gru interviews to become their newest member. It doesn’t go well (to say the least) and only gets worse after Gru outsmarts them and suddenly finds himself the mortal enemy of the apex of evil.