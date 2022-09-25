Minor Fire at NB’s Ten Pin Lanes

Any fire in downtown North Baltimore is anything but “minor”, but thanks to the nature of the electrical wiring fire and quick responses by all, the damage was limited, with no structural damage. This was Friday, Sept. 23, a little after 10 pm…

Below from the team at Ten Pin Lanes (from Facebook)

We would like to thank all of the firefighters who responded to the fire call last night you all are very much appreciated.

We would also like to thank everyone else who helped, offered to help, and checked in on us.

There was no damage to the building, lanes or pinsetters. We have to replace and redo some wiring and replace an electrical panel.

We hope to be back up and running very soon. We will keep you all updated.

Thanks again!