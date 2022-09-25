North Baltimore, Ohio

September 25, 2022 3:29 pm

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Ol’ Jenny
Briar Hill Health Update
Update email and photo
Hiking Challenge Sept – Oct 2022
Weekly Specials
Heritage Farm Fest at Carter Park
OB You’re Expecting
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
3 panel GIF
March 2020
Logo
Member Services Rep I

Minor Fire at NB’s Ten Pin Lanes

 

Any fire in downtown North Baltimore is anything but “minor”, but thanks to the nature of the electrical wiring fire and quick responses by all, the damage was limited, with no structural damage. This was Friday, Sept. 23, a little after 10 pm…

Mike Frost rolling one at the Ten Pin in North Baltimore, Ohio

Below from the team at Ten Pin Lanes (from Facebook)

We would like to thank all of the firefighters who responded to the fire call last night you all are very much appreciated.

We would also like to thank everyone else who helped, offered to help, and checked in on us.

There was no damage to the building, lanes or pinsetters. We have to replace and redo some wiring and replace an electrical panel.

We hope to be back up and running very soon. We will keep you all updated.

Thanks again!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website