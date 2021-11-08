North Baltimore, Ohio

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COUNCIL MEETING

October 19, 2021

5:30 PM

Minutes

Pledge of Allegiance

Mayor called the meeting to order at 5:35 pm and led the pledge.

Roll Call

Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Mr. Cook-Here, – Here, Mr. Engard -Here, Mr. Julien-Here, Mr. Patterson- Here, Mr. Soltis-Absent, Ms. Zeigler-Here

III. Approval of the Minutes

Mr. Julien made a motion to approve the minutes from the October , 2021 meeting. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.

IV. Public Participation (5min limit)

Suspended at this time

Letters and Communications

Mr. Patterson was informed of young children climbing on the fountain; bikes being rode on the observation platform. The Police will monitor it. Post signs.

Administrative Reports

Finance Officer: typical report, general fund is doing ok; paid partial for the truck; ordered snow plow for it; auto pay/e-bill is growing in numbers of residents using it; fund 102-outstanding checks/unclaimed funds tracking people down; fund 851- sewer tap-has money/checking on it

EMS Chief-no report, Mayor to look for it

Fire Chief: no questions

Police Chief: Mr. Patterson asked about the drug issue in NB; they are working with Wood County; no major issues with the drug center in town

Utility Director- Mr. Cook made the motion to advertise for a Street Laborer position. Post for 2 weeks, start December 1 (or before) Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

Those who have applied in the past, will their resumes be pulled? They should up- date their information with a new application.

DPW Superintendent: nothing

Village Administrator:

Ec/Dev-Insley/Quarry Road signed deal; rezone in November.

Misc-no new zooming permits; TMACOG-recommending that the E. Water Street project receive grant funding: Investing in Ohio grant has been submitted; OPWC grant has been submitted; Meeting October 21 for UV project; LSL grant submitted; Legal Counsel is drawing up an ordinance for Police Sergeants positions. Road/Bridge projects-Eagleville/Water St/State Route 18, coordinate the project (Bridge/Street)

WW Supply Agreement-design phase is completed

Question: cross-training anything being done? Yes. Sink hole on Third Street-filled, sinking again-needs resolved. Globes replaced at the round-a-bout.

Clerk: issues with computer/printing- using all home equipment except for making copies-Mr. Swartz to work on laptop, etc…

Appointed Legal Counsel: nothing

Mayor: Request permission to close Main Street between High Street and Walnut

Street to vehicular traffic on Saturday, October 30th between the hours of 5:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. in consideration of the Village Halloween Parade event.

Mr. Patterson made a motion to shut down Main Street on Saturday, October 30 for the Parade. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

Standing Committees

Economic and Community Development (Ms. Zeigler)-the contract with Todd Dickerson will be ending soon/COTW discussion. Anything about the smaller lots in NB to be able to re-build on them?

Public Safety (Mr. Soltis)-nothing

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Mr. Julien)- nothing

Public Works (Mr. Cook)- Mr. Long’s position? The Lion’s club building fix it up. Mr. Soltis mentioned free labor from residents, just ask. Set up a meeting

Public Utilities (Mr. Patterson)- nothing

Finance and Technology (Mr. Engard)- Water Tower finished – April-June, started first layer-use street plates/stone for open trenches

VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Resolution 26-2021 by number and title only for its first reading. Second by Mr. Engard.

Resolution 26-2021 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 26 – 2021 A RESOLUTION ADOPTING A FIVE-YEAR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS PROGRAM (CIP) INCLUDING POLICIES AND PROCEDURES IN PLANNING FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR FISCAL YEARS 2022 – 2026.

Mr. Patterson made a motion to read Resolution 27-2021 by number and title only for its first reading. Second by Mr. Engard.

Resolution 27-2021 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 27 – 2021 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO EXECUTE THE RENEWAL OF VILLAGE PROPERTY AND LIABILITY INSURANCE WITH THE PUBLIC ENTITIES POOL OF OHIO FOR THE 2021 – 2022 ANNIVERSARY CONTRIBUTION AT A COST NOT TO EXCEED $59,618

Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

None

Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

None

Other New Business

Nothing

Other Old Business

Special Meeting Minutes approved.

Mr. Julien made a motion to approve the Special Meeting meetings from October 12, 20201. Second by Mr. Engard. All approved.

Code Officer-COTW

Payment of the Bills

Mr. Patterson made a motion to pay the bills in the amount of $133,781.43. Second by Mr. Engard.

Adjournment

Mr. Patterson made a motion to adjourn at 6:34 pm. Second by Mr. Julien. All approved.

Minutes submitted by Village Clerk Kathi Bucher