North Baltimore, Ohio

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE
COUNCIL MEETING
October 19, 2021
5:30 PM
Minutes
- Pledge of Allegiance
Mayor called the meeting to order at 5:35 pm and led the pledge.
- Roll Call
Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Mr. Cook-Here, – Here, Mr. Engard -Here, Mr. Julien-Here, Mr. Patterson- Here, Mr. Soltis-Absent, Ms. Zeigler-Here
III. Approval of the Minutes
Mr. Julien made a motion to approve the minutes from the October , 2021 meeting. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.
IV. Public Participation (5min limit)
Suspended at this time
- Letters and Communications
Mr. Patterson was informed of young children climbing on the fountain; bikes being rode on the observation platform. The Police will monitor it. Post signs.
- Administrative Reports
Finance Officer: typical report, general fund is doing ok; paid partial for the truck; ordered snow plow for it; auto pay/e-bill is growing in numbers of residents using it; fund 102-outstanding checks/unclaimed funds tracking people down; fund 851- sewer tap-has money/checking on it
EMS Chief-no report, Mayor to look for it
Fire Chief: no questions
Police Chief: Mr. Patterson asked about the drug issue in NB; they are working with Wood County; no major issues with the drug center in town
Utility Director- Mr. Cook made the motion to advertise for a Street Laborer position. Post for 2 weeks, start December 1 (or before) Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.
Those who have applied in the past, will their resumes be pulled? They should up- date their information with a new application.
DPW Superintendent: nothing
Village Administrator:
Ec/Dev-Insley/Quarry Road signed deal; rezone in November.
Misc-no new zooming permits; TMACOG-recommending that the E. Water Street project receive grant funding: Investing in Ohio grant has been submitted; OPWC grant has been submitted; Meeting October 21 for UV project; LSL grant submitted; Legal Counsel is drawing up an ordinance for Police Sergeants positions. Road/Bridge projects-Eagleville/Water St/State Route 18, coordinate the project (Bridge/Street)
WW Supply Agreement-design phase is completed
Question: cross-training anything being done? Yes. Sink hole on Third Street-filled, sinking again-needs resolved. Globes replaced at the round-a-bout.
Clerk: issues with computer/printing- using all home equipment except for making copies-Mr. Swartz to work on laptop, etc…
Appointed Legal Counsel: nothing
Mayor: Request permission to close Main Street between High Street and Walnut
Street to vehicular traffic on Saturday, October 30th between the hours of 5:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. in consideration of the Village Halloween Parade event.
Mr. Patterson made a motion to shut down Main Street on Saturday, October 30 for the Parade. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.
- Standing Committees
Economic and Community Development (Ms. Zeigler)-the contract with Todd Dickerson will be ending soon/COTW discussion. Anything about the smaller lots in NB to be able to re-build on them?
Public Safety (Mr. Soltis)-nothing
Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Mr. Julien)- nothing
Public Works (Mr. Cook)- Mr. Long’s position? The Lion’s club building fix it up. Mr. Soltis mentioned free labor from residents, just ask. Set up a meeting
Public Utilities (Mr. Patterson)- nothing
Finance and Technology (Mr. Engard)- Water Tower finished – April-June, started first layer-use street plates/stone for open trenches
VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business
Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Resolution 26-2021 by number and title only for its first reading. Second by Mr. Engard.
Resolution 26-2021 read by number and title only by the mayor.
RESOLUTION 26 – 2021 A RESOLUTION ADOPTING A FIVE-YEAR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS PROGRAM (CIP) INCLUDING POLICIES AND PROCEDURES IN PLANNING FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR FISCAL YEARS 2022 – 2026.
Mr. Patterson made a motion to read Resolution 27-2021 by number and title only for its first reading. Second by Mr. Engard.
Resolution 27-2021 read by number and title only by the mayor.
RESOLUTION 27 – 2021 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO EXECUTE THE RENEWAL OF VILLAGE PROPERTY AND LIABILITY INSURANCE WITH THE PUBLIC ENTITIES POOL OF OHIO FOR THE 2021 – 2022 ANNIVERSARY CONTRIBUTION AT A COST NOT TO EXCEED $59,618
- Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
None
Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
None
Other New Business
Nothing
Other Old Business
Special Meeting Minutes approved.
Mr. Julien made a motion to approve the Special Meeting meetings from October 12, 20201. Second by Mr. Engard. All approved.
Code Officer-COTW
Payment of the Bills
Mr. Patterson made a motion to pay the bills in the amount of $133,781.43. Second by Mr. Engard.
Adjournment
Mr. Patterson made a motion to adjourn at 6:34 pm. Second by Mr. Julien. All approved.
Minutes submitted by Village Clerk Kathi Bucher