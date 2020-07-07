Minutes from Henry Township Meeting

HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES REGULAR MEETING

June 9, 2020

The regular meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Chairman Wymer with the following members responding to roll call: Present: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Absent: None.

It was moved by Brumbaugh seconded by Baltz to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of May 26, 2020 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None.

Motion carried.

It was moved by Wymer, seconded by Brumbaugh to approve the Clerk’s Monthly Financial Report for May 2020 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

It was moved by Baltz seconded by Brumbaugh that bills be approved for payment and checks issued for expenses totaling $ 11,120.35

Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Guests Present: Chris North – Zoning Inspector

Old Business

None

New Business

Wymer inquired about a quote for a surface treatment on Cherry St. – waiting on Wood Co. Eng.

C.North reported on an inquiry from Northpoint Development regarding the area previously re-zoned.

F.O. reminded the board that the JEDD hearing will take place during the next meeting on 6/23/2020.

It was moved by Baltz, seconded by Wymer that the following Resolution of Necessity be filed with the Wood County Auditor:

5 year – 2 mil Road District starting 2020

Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh ,Wymer Nays: None. Motion Carried.

There being no further action to come before the Board the meeting was adjourned upon motion.

submitted by Matt Davis, Henry Township Fiscal Officer