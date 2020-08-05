Minutes from Henry Township Meeting

NBX WaterShedsun
HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES REGULAR MEETING

July 14, 2020
The regular meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Chairman Wymer with the following members responding to roll call: Present: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Absent: None.

It was moved by Baltz seconded by Wymer to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of June 23, 2020 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None.
Motion carried.

It was moved by Baltz, seconded by Wymer to approve the Clerk’s Monthly Financial Report for June 2020 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

It was moved by Baltz seconded by Wymer that bills be approved for payment and checks issued for expenses totaling $ 73,050.66 Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.
Guests Present: none

Old Business
None

New Business
The road roller is not working – road dept. is investigating repairs.
C. Brumbaugh inquired about completion of berming on paving project and status of chip/seal on Freyman Rd. – J. Baltz will inquire with Wood Co. Eng. on timing.

C. North presented check for Holloway building permit and has responded to inquires regarding the Northpoint project and a citizen about an ag structure.

It was moved by Wymer, seconded by Brumbaugh to approved the Estimated Revenue for 2021 as presented by the Fiscal Officer. Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

There being no further action to come before the Board the meeting was adjourned upon motion.

