Minutes from Henry Township Trustees

HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES

REGULAR MEETING

October 26, 2021

The regular meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Chairman Wymer with the following members responding to roll call: Present: Brumbaugh, Wymer. Absent: Baltz.

It was moved by Brumbaugh seconded by Wymer to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of October 12, 2021 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None.

Motion carried.

It was moved by Wymer seconded by Brumbaugh that bills be approved for payment and checks issued for expenses totaling: $ 9,477.64

Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Other officials/guests present: T. Francisco II – Road Supt.

Old Business

No response from NB Village re: road swap.

New Business

Brumbaugh indicated there was debris blocking tile along Wingston Rd. – Road Dept. will remedy situation.

Francisco reported that he is waiting on quotes for removal of SR 18 house.

It was moved by Wymer, seconded by Brumbaugh to make the following revenue and appropriation changes due to Rover Pipeline revenue decrease:

Revenue (new amount) Appropriation Reduction (new amt.)

General Fund – $112,949.17 1000-930-930 – $70,000

Road & Bridge – $134,938.28 2031-330-360 – $169,000

Fire – $68,701.75 2111-220-370 – $116,000

EMS – $75,671.20 2112-230-370 – $135,000

Road District – $151,902.29 2141-330-360 – $194,000

F.O. presented invoice from Wood Co. Eng. – payment will be made after review by Trustees.

There being no further action to come before the Board the meeting was adjourned upon motion.

Matt Davis, Fiscal Officer