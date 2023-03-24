Minutes from Village Special Meeting on 3/14/2023

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COUNCIL MEETING

March 14, 2023

Special Meeting

MINUTES

I. Pledge of Allegiance

Mayor Goldner called the meeting to order at 5:30 PM and led the Pledge of Allegiance.

II. Roll Call:

Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Ms. Beaupry-Here, Mr. Cook- Here, Ms. Hosmer-Here, Mr. Julien-Absent, Mr. Pelton- Here, Ms. Zeigler-Absent



Mr. Cook made a motion to excuse Mr. Julien. Second by Ms. Hosmer.

All approved.



Ms. Beaupry made a motion to excuse Ms. Zeigler. Second by Mr. Cook.

All approved.



III. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business



Mr. Cook made a motion to read Resolution 04-2023 by number and title only for its first reading. Second by Ms. Hosmer.

Discussion: Mr. Roberts questioned the raise for the Police Department. Continue to throw money at a problem. Lost employees due to money are we going to do this every time? How can we afford to do this? No one has complained stated Ms. Beaupry. Chief Lafferty said if we don’t, we may not have a police department. How many raises have there been? Ms. Hosmer said you can’t compare “apples to oranges”. Where does the money come from in the future? Levy. Grants? Can have 7 F/T officers(max); look at change in shift hours, dispatch. Hiring Sheriff Department short term. Agreement, not a contract. Purchase agreement. Not illegal, should have advised. Was on Facebook.

Resolution 04-2023 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 04-2023 A RESOLUTION REGARDING COMPENSATION FOR EMPLOYEES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2023 Changes notes in read—Police only!

IV. Motion to adjourn Special Meeting and move to Committee of the Whole.



Mr. Cook made a motion to adjourn at 5:58 PM and move to COTW. Second by

Ms. Beaupry. All approved.

Approved, Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk

Brian Zetts,Village Solicitor

Janet L. Goldner, Mayor