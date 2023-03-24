North Baltimore, Ohio

March 24, 2023 1:26 pm

NEW # > 419-619-7318

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Weekly Specials
Fiber Locator
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
OB You’re Expecting
Logo
Temp Replacement Feb. 2023
Briar Hill Health Update
Ol’ Jenny
Display Ad

Minutes from Village Special Meeting on 3/14/2023

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COUNCIL MEETING

March 14, 2023

Special Meeting

MINUTES

 

I.             Pledge of Allegiance
 Mayor Goldner called the meeting to order at 5:30 PM and led the Pledge of Allegiance.

II.          Roll Call:
Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Ms. Beaupry-Here, Mr. Cook- Here, Ms. Hosmer-Here, Mr. Julien-Absent, Mr. Pelton- Here, Ms. Zeigler-Absent
 
Mr. Cook made a motion to excuse Mr. Julien.  Second by Ms. Hosmer. 
All approved.
 
Ms. Beaupry made a motion to excuse Ms. Zeigler.  Second by Mr. Cook. 
All approved.
  
III.       New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business
 
Mr. Cook made a motion to read Resolution 04-2023 by number and title only for its first reading. Second by Ms. Hosmer.

Discussion: Mr. Roberts questioned the raise for the Police Department.  Continue to throw money at a problem. Lost employees due to money are we going to do this every time? How can we afford to do this? No one has complained stated Ms. Beaupry. Chief Lafferty said if we don’t, we may not have a police department. How many raises have there been? Ms. Hosmer said you can’t compare “apples to oranges”. Where does the money come from in the future? Levy. Grants? Can have 7 F/T officers(max); look at change in shift hours, dispatch. Hiring Sheriff Department short term. Agreement, not a contract. Purchase agreement. Not illegal, should have advised. Was on Facebook.

Resolution 04-2023 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION  04-2023    A RESOLUTION REGARDING COMPENSATION FOR EMPLOYEES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2023      Changes notes in read—Police only!

     

IV.       Motion to adjourn Special Meeting and move to Committee of the Whole.
 

Mr. Cook made a motion to adjourn at 5:58 PM and move to COTW.  Second by

            Ms. Beaupry.  All approved.

 

Approved, Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk

Brian Zetts,Village Solicitor
Janet L. Goldner, Mayor

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

    

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website