Mixed Precipitation Expected in the SouthWood

The NWS says a Wintry Mix Expected Across the Area Monday night into Tuesday.

Low pressure will move northeast across the Ohio Valley Monday night into Tuesday. The storm system will bring a round of mixed precipitation in the form of snow, freezing rain, and rain. Ice accumulations will generally be a tenth of an inch or less with snow accumulations an inch or less.

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING

TO 7 AM EST TUESDAY…



Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch.



Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.



Slow down and use caution while traveling.



