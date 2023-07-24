Monday – 7/24 – Farmer’s Market in NB

NB Farmers Market today !!

Located in the Bridge Church parking lot on the SW corner of NORTH Tarr and EAST Broadway.



Walk, Run…But be sure and come see us from 4:30-7 pm TODAY!!

The Grill will be Fired up…Come Grab a bite with us!!

Sweet Corn…Sweet Corn…Sweet Corn.. We have bushels of Corn available… Lots of other fresh produce as well. Here are a few of what you will find…Strawberries, Zucchini, Peppers, Cherries, Pinapple and more!!

Grass Fed Beef

Baked Goods

Freeze Dried Candy

Herbs