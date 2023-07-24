North Baltimore, Ohio

July 24, 2023 2:41 pm

NEW # > 419-619-7318

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

Breast Cancer Treatment Rail Ad
June 2023 Left Rail
OB You’re Expecting
Weekly Specials
Fiber Locator
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Ol’ Jenny
Logo
Temporary
Briar Hill Health Update

Monday – 7/24 – Farmer’s Market in NB

 

NB Farmers Market today !!
 
Located in the Bridge Church parking lot on the SW corner of NORTH Tarr and EAST Broadway.

Walk, Run…But be sure and come see us from 4:30-7 pm TODAY!!
 
The Grill will be Fired up…Come Grab a bite with us!!
 
Sweet Corn…Sweet Corn…Sweet Corn..
We have bushels of Corn available…
 
Lots of other fresh produce as well.
 
Here are a few of what you will find…Strawberries, Zucchini, Peppers, Cherries, Pinapple and more!!
 
Grass Fed Beef
Baked Goods
Freeze Dried Candy
Herbs
Snow Cones

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website