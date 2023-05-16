North Baltimore, Ohio

May 16, 2023 9:50 pm

NEW # > 419-619-7318

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
OB You’re Expecting
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Breast Cancer Treatment Rail Ad
Temporary
Ol’ Jenny
Logo
Briar Hill Health Update
Fiber Locator
Weekly Specials

Monday Farmer’s Market Planned in NB

 
Attention North Baltimore Residents and Surrounding area:
 
A Farmers Market is being organized for North Baltimore. It will be held in The Bridge Fellowship parking lot located on the corner of E. Broadway and N. Tarr.
 
The Market will be held on Mondays.
 
Time – 4:30 to 8 pm (possibly 7 pm depending on what the vendors are comfortable with).
Possible start in May, if we have vendors willing to participate, otherwise the first Monday in June.
 
Spaces will be $15 for a 10 x 10 spot. –
 
 
Arrangements can be made if you can not man your booth.
 
For further information or to sign up for a spot, please contact Dee Hosmer (info below).
 
Produce, flowers, baked goods, crafts and entertainment are all welcome.
 
 
 
 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website