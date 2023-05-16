Monday Farmer’s Market Planned in NB

Attention North Baltimore Residents and Surrounding area:

A Farmers Market is being organized for North Baltimore. It will be held in The Bridge Fellowship parking lot located on the corner of E. Broadway and N. Tarr.

The Market will be held on Mondays.

Time – 4:30 to 8 pm (possibly 7 pm depending on what the vendors are comfortable with). Possible start in May, if we have vendors willing to participate, otherwise the first Monday in June.