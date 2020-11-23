Monday, Nov. 23 is Public Health Thank You Day

BOWLING GREEN — Wood County Health Department is celebrating the community’s overwhelming contributions during Public Health Thank You Day, observed annually on the Monday before Thanksgiving.

In the face of unprecedented challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic has created throughout 2020, it’s important to remain grateful and highlight the ways Wood County has come together.

“While we must acknowledge the hardship, struggles and loss that many people are fighting through due to COVID-19, we also truly have a great deal to be thankful for,” said Benjamin Robison, Wood County Health Commissioner.

“We appreciate the sacrifices everyone continues to make to lessen the impact that the pandemic is having on our community, schools and businesses, and the activities we all want to enjoy.”

Posts, photos and video on the Health Department’s social media channels will give thanks to:

Everyone who lives and works in Wood County, both for adapting so well to the constant change this year has brought, and for the voters who supported Wood County’s health levy renewal earlier this month. Wood County residents have recognized since the 1990s the need to fund quality public health services. This levy provides a stable base of funding and has been essential support for Wood County’s local COVID-19 response.

“We’re thankful not just for the support we received at the ballot box, but for the investment that our community makes in public health every day,” Robison said.

Wood County Health Department staff for their hard work responding to this pandemic, and their commitment to maintaining WCHD services during this time. This also includes the contractors and volunteers who have come on board to assist with our response. Teams have stayed flexible and found opportunities to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 while also continuing to provide as many services to the public as possible. This has required everyone to stay adaptive and resilient, and Health Department staff are no exception.





The families, spouses, partners and children of WCHD employees, for supporting them during such a challenging time for public health workers.





To community partners, both individuals and agencies, for their support. Such willingness to assist in responding to COVID-19 and help in any way you can, including sharing our most important messages, is greatly appreciated.

Thanksgiving is a good time to focus on practicing gratitude in your daily life. Taking time to notice and appreciate the positive things in your life, like the food on your plate or the roof over your head, can increase your optimism and help manage stress, anxiety and depression.

Some ways to show gratitude include writing a thank-you note, thanking someone mentally, counting your blessings, praying and meditating.

Your mental health is just as important as your physical health. If you’re struggling during these challenging times, the Ohio CareLine is a toll-free emotional support call service created by the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services and administered in community settings. Call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week: 1-800-720-9616.

The mission of Wood County Health Department is to prevent disease, promote healthy lifestyles and protect the health of everyone in Wood County. Our Community Health Center provides comprehensive medical services for men, women and children. We welcome all patients, including uninsured or underinsured clients, regardless of their ability to pay, and we accept most third-party insurance. For more information, visit www.WoodCountyHealth.org.