Money Saving Ideas

(NAPSI)—If you’re like most Americans, you have hundreds, perhaps thousands, of photos and videos stored on your phone, computer, tablet and so on. They bring back memories of happy times, loved ones, important occasions and beautiful places and you’d hate to lose them just because your computer dies or your phone gets lost. That’s where cloud storage comes in. All cloud storage solutions on the market provide a basic set of services.

That includes a specific amount of storage space, easy access to files and the ability to share files with other users.

The Problem

One of the main differentiators among these products is the amount of free storage space they provide.

Google Photos, for instance, had long been loved for its unlimited free storage. Now, however, any photos you upload will eat into the 15GB of space on your Google account shared with your Gmail and Google Drive. And once that space is used up, you’ll need to pay $29.99 a year if you want to upgrade to 200GB.

Some Solutions

Fortunately for consumers, a variety of new cloud storage products have entered the market. Microsoft’s OneDrive and Dropbox are familiar names and now there’s a promising new product that might be the best free cloud storage provider you’ve never heard of.

Called TeraBox, it provides users with 1TB (1024GB) of free storage space permanently, with no catch. It’s also fully compatible with Android, iOS, and desktop computers. And it can sync your files seamlessly across your devices.

1TB of free space is equivalent to carrying around a high-capacity hard drive on you at all times. That amount of space can store hundreds of thousands of photos, or thousands of high-quality videos.

Cost Comparisons

Dropbox offers only 2GB of free space. To upgrade to 1TB, you’ll need to pay $9.99 per month. OneDrive fares only a bit better, offering 5GB of space free. A subscription fee of $1.99 per month will buy you a mere 100GB of extra space. TeraBox may well be the only cloud storage solution to offer 1TB of space, free.

If you find that 1TB of free space isn’t enough, you can upgrade to 2TB for $2.99 per month. Google Drive also offers a 2TB subscription package, but at $9.99 per month, roughly triple the rate.

Size Matters

Another important consideration of cloud storage solutions is file size limitations. Users of TeraBox’s free service can upload files as large as 4GB, while subscribers can upload files up to 20GB. TeraBox’s sharing function has no limit on file size, so no matter how big a file, it can easily be shared with other users.

Learn More

Learn More