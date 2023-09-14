North Baltimore, Ohio

Monitoring Your Kidney Health

(Family Features) Kidney disease is one of the most common complications of living with diabetes and can increase your risk for heart disease and stroke. There are steps you can take to keep your heart, brain and kidneys healthy, including an annual kidney screening. A urine Albumin-to-Creatinine Ratio test is a simple urine test used to identify early signs of kidney disease and give you and your health care team important information to manage your risk. Learn more about taking charge of your health at KnowDiabetesbyHeart.org.

 

 


SOURCE:
American Heart Association

