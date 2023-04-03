MONSTER MANIA DESCENDS ON OHIO

Massillon, OH – In 2015, the Minerva Monster returned to the headlines it once dominated in local news when a documentary and festival celebrated the storied history of the infamous monster. In 2023, Small Town Monsters – the production company behind the documentary and original festival – are bringing a broader-themed one day convention to the Doubletree in Downtown Canton. Celebrating some of the Buckeye states biggest legendary “cryptids”, Monster Fest, is bringing a horde of authors, investigators, television personalities and even Hollywood screenwriters in for the event.

The event will kick off on Friday, June 2nd at the Canton Palace Theatre with a premiere of the new Seth Breedlove production, On the Trail of Bigfoot: Land of the Missing. Following the premiere will be a panel featuring a number of the guests appearing at the festival the following day. The main event kicks off on Saturday, June 3rd at the Doubletree downtown with doors opening specially for VIP ticket holders at 9 and to the general public at 10. The event will feature a live podcast room featuring live recordings of some of the biggest shows in the paranormal space, a film screening room with Small Town Monsters films playing throughout the day, and a speaker area featuring talks on the subjects of Bigfoot, UFOs, and the topic of Cryptozoology throughout the day.

Cliff Barackman of Animal Planets long-running, Finding Bigfoot, along with screenwriter, Richard Hatem will feature amongst the guests at Monster Fest. Alongside them will be local Bigfoot researcher, Amy Bue, Lyle Blackburn, Pennsylvania-based Bigfoot and UFO researcher and author, Stan Gordon, Podcasters, Jim Harold, Scott Philbrook and Forrest Burgess, and television personality and author, Lyle Blackburn. The event will also welcome noted author, television personality and museum curator, Loren Coleman for his only out-of-state appearance of the year. Ohio locals, Seth Breedlove, Mark Matzke, and most of the Small Town Monsters crew will also be on-hand throughout the day.

Monster Fest will take place on June 3rd at the Double Tree by Hilton Downtown Canton, located at 320 Market Ave S, Canton, OH 44702. Presale tickets are available at stmmonsterfest.com now for $20.50, with VIP upgrade available. Tickets at the door the day of the event will be $25, kids 12 and under will get free admission to this family friendly event. VIPs will get into the vendor hall early at 9am, with general admission starting at 10am. The event will have several guest speakers, live podcast recordings, and movie screenings throughout the day. The Monster Fest vendor hall will close at 6pm that eventing.