More NBHS Track Results

by Suzanne Bucher

HS Track Results – Ada Tri Meet – 4/14/2021

Girls Top 4

Shot – 1st L Long 32’9”

Discus – 2nd L Long 74’9”, 3rd L Trout 73’3”

Long Jump – L Feehan 13’11”

100 – 2nd L Feehan 15.33, 3rd K Keegan 15.35

200 – 2nd L Feehan 32.21

400 – 4th H Carico 1:16.62

800 – 1st C Schwartz 2:49, 3rd A Delancy 3:08

1600 – 1st C Schwartz 6:04

3200 – 1st C Schwartz 13:08

Girls Team Rankings

1st – Ada 79.5

2nd – N Baltimore 42

3rd – Ridgemont 29.5

 

Boys Top 4

High Jump – 2nd D Zitzelberger 5’2”

Long Jump – 2nd G Dewitt 16’9.75”, 3rd D Zitzelberger 16’4.25”

100 – 2nd G Dewitt 12.91

200 – 3rd G Gazarek 26.42

400 – 3rd G Dewitt 59.40

800 – 4th A Trout 2:47.66

1600 – 1st G Gazarek 5:37.29, 4th J Coup 6:55.20

3200 – 1st J Vanlerberg 15:26, 2nd J Coup 15:33

300 Hurdles – 2nd D Zitzelberger 55.15

4×400 – 2nd G Dewitt, J Kimmel, B Woodward, G Gazarek 4:03.90

4×400 – 2nd D Zitzelberger, J Kimmel, J Vanlerberg, C Mowery 11:09

 

Boys Team Rankings

1st – Ada 68.5

2nd – Ridgemont 52

3rd – N Baltimore 43.5

For complete results:  https://www.baumspage.com/track/ada/041421/2021/2021%20Results.pdf

 Upcoming HS Track Meets

Sat 4/17 @ Patrick Henry Invite, 9am

Tue 4/20 @ Hardin Northern Quad, 4:30

Fri 4/23 @ Gibsonburg Invite, 4:30

