More NBHS Track Results

by Suzanne Bucher
HS Track Results – Ada Tri Meet – 4/14/2021
Girls Top 4
Shot – 1st L Long 32’9”
Discus – 2nd L Long 74’9”, 3rd L Trout 73’3”
Long Jump – L Feehan 13’11”
100 – 2nd L Feehan 15.33, 3rd K Keegan 15.35
200 – 2nd L Feehan 32.21
400 – 4th H Carico 1:16.62
800 – 1st C Schwartz 2:49, 3rd A Delancy 3:08
1600 – 1st C Schwartz 6:04
3200 – 1st C Schwartz 13:08
Girls Team Rankings
1st – Ada 79.5
2nd – N Baltimore 42
3rd – Ridgemont 29.5
Boys Top 4
High Jump – 2nd D Zitzelberger 5’2”
Long Jump – 2nd G Dewitt 16’9.75”, 3rd D Zitzelberger 16’4.25”
100 – 2nd G Dewitt 12.91
200 – 3rd G Gazarek 26.42
400 – 3rd G Dewitt 59.40
800 – 4th A Trout 2:47.66
1600 – 1st G Gazarek 5:37.29, 4th J Coup 6:55.20
3200 – 1st J Vanlerberg 15:26, 2nd J Coup 15:33
300 Hurdles – 2nd D Zitzelberger 55.15
4×400 – 2nd G Dewitt, J Kimmel, B Woodward, G Gazarek 4:03.90
4×400 – 2nd D Zitzelberger, J Kimmel, J Vanlerberg, C Mowery 11:09
Boys Team Rankings
1st – Ada 68.5
2nd – Ridgemont 52
3rd – N Baltimore 43.5
For complete results: https://www.baumspage.com/track/ada/041421/2021/2021%20Results.pdf
Upcoming HS Track Meets
Sat 4/17 @ Patrick Henry Invite, 9am
Tue 4/20 @ Hardin Northern Quad, 4:30
Fri 4/23 @ Gibsonburg Invite, 4:30