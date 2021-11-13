More Taters Please!

Eagle, Idaho, November 12, 2021 — This holiday season make sure you have plenty of potatoes in the pantry because we all know holiday meals aren’t complete without a piping hot bowl of mashed potatoes. Whether you prefer to prepare a traditional family favorite or add a twist to your mashers, the Idaho Potato Commission (IPC) is your one stop resource for the upcoming holidays.

Before we dive into the recipes, here are a few TIPS that apply to all preparations….

At the grocery store look for potatoes that have no cuts, bruises or nicks.

When you get home, don’t wash the potatoes. Store them in a cool dark place, between 45-55℉ and never put them in the refrigerator.

All varieties of potatoes are delicious when mashed — as long as they’re grown in Idaho– don’t forget to look for the seal!

When you’re ready to prepare the potatoes, put them in the pot and fill with cold water. Don’t add the potatoes to boiling water — they’ll cook unevenly. Another option is to boil potatoes whole with skins on, which can prevent them from absorbing too much water.

Potato ricers are the preferred tool for mashing potatoes. It’s easy to overmix potatoes with an electric mixer resulting in a gummy texture. That’s definitely not a risk you want to take on Thanksgiving!

Don’t add cold liquids. Make sure the milk and cream are warm/hot and the butter is room temperature.

Mashed potatoes should be one of the last dishes you prepare because taters are pretty time sensitive and taste best when served right away.

Recipes

Potatoes are a uniquely versatile vegetable that pair perfectly with just about any flavor you can imagine, especially Thanksgiving fixins’. For help in deciding how to serve your spuds on Turkey Day, visit the IPC’s recipe database with more than 150 delicious mashed Idaho® potato recipes.

Here are a few of our favorites:

Pecorino Pancetta Garlic Mashed Potatoes: Bold, Italian-inspired ingredients like pancetta and pecorino cheese make this a savory and indulgent side dish that will be an instant favorite.

Pumpkin Sage Mashed Idaho Potatoes: Idaho® russet potatoes are combined with pumpkin puree and warm spices like ground cinnamon, sage and spices, making for a vibrant addition to your Thanksgiving spread.

Baked Mashed Potatoes: Want a crispier bowl of mashed Idaho® taters? Combine mashed potatoes, one egg, sour cream, cottage cheese, green onions and scoop into a casserole dish. Sprinkle with crushed crackers or shredded cheese and bake in the oven for thirty minutes. Enjoy a satisfying crunch with each bite!

Bacon Cheddar Mashed Potatoes: There are few things that complement each other like Idaho® potatoes, bacon and cheddar cheese. 15 minutes in the oven allows the flavors to meld together for a truly decadent dish.

2 pounds Idaho ® potatoes, peeled and cut into chunks

2 small heads of garlic

1 teaspoon olive oil

4 tablespoons butter

½ cup sour cream

½ cup milk

3 tablespoons buttermilk

3 tablespoons chopped fresh chives

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill

½ teaspoon onion powder

Salt and pepper to taste

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Slice a thin layer off each head of garlic to expose the cloves inside. Place both heads of garlic in an aluminum foil pouch. Drizzle the olive oil over the heads of garlic and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Close the pouch and place on a baking sheet. Bake for 35-40 minutes, or until the cloves are soft and tender. Allow the garlic to cool long enough to handle and squeeze out the cloves; set aside. Place the potatoes in a large pot and add just enough water to cover. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat and cook until the potatoes are fork tender, about 15-20 minutes. Drain the potatoes and place them back in the warm pot. Add the roasted garlic cloves, butter, and sour cream to the pot with the potatoes. Using a potato masher or electric mixer, mash or beat until smooth and creamy. Gently stir in the milk, buttermilk, fresh herbs and onion powder until thoroughly combined. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve garnished with fresh herbs, if desired.

Leftovers

In the rare event you have leftover mashed potatoes, don’t toss them. Cover in an air-tight container and refrigerate for up to three days. The easiest way to reheat them is to put the mashed potatoes in a plastic sealable bag and immerse in boiling water. The amount of time depends on the quantity. For tips on reheating spuds in the microwave, stove top and oven, visit the IPC’s in-house expert, Dr. Potato.

If you want to get more creative with your leftovers, here’s a quick recipe you have whip up on Black Friday.

Ingredients:

Cooking spray as needed

2 large eggs

1 cup spinach, finely chopped

1 cup sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

¼ cup green onions, finely chopped

Salt as needed

¼ teaspoon black pepper

3 ½ cups leftover mashed Idaho ® potatoes

¼ mozzarella or sharp cheddar, shredded

Sour cream for topping, optional

Directions: