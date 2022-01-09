MORE Wood Co. Park District Programs for January

Escape the Nature Center

Tuesday, January 11; 6:30 – 8:00 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve: Hankison Great Room

Ready for a challenge? Use your wits, nature knowledge and teamwork skills to solve the puzzles and escape the nature center. Leader: Bill Hoefflin

Program fee: $10 per participant, $7 FWCP. Register at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897

Vegetable Production Schedule Planning

Wednesday, January 12; 6:00 – 7:00 pm

Carter Historic Farm

Planning the vegetable production schedule is more than just picking out what you want to grow. Learn how to research plant varieties and about susceptibility to disease and insects. Evaluate vegetables for flavor, quality, quantity and size based on your production goals and interest. Leader: Michelle Wallace, Regional ANR Extension Educator. Register at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897

Base Camp Stories: Following the Footsteps of Indiana Jones – Michael Campbell

Thursday, January 13; 7:00 – 8:30 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

From an early age, Michael knew his passion was in archeology. Although his profession has much less whip-cracking, monkeys and gun-play than initially expected, his trained eye has led him across the country to interpret the stories of those who came before us through what they’ve left behind. Host: Craig Spicer

Register for this free program at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897

EcoLit Book Group Meeting

Thursday, January 13; 7:00 – 9:00 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve: Friends’ Green Room

For this meeting, please read Swampwalker’s Journal: A Wetlands Year by David M. Carroll. Group meets once a month. Register for any or all. Discussion leader: Cheryl Lachowski, teaching professor emeritus, BGSU English Dept. and Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist (OCVN). Register at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897

Monthly Mindfulness Walk

Saturday, January 15; 2:00 – 3:30 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

Set aside time to slow down with a mindful afternoon at one of our parks. Practice seated meditation, walk around the park with a naturalist and mindfully observe the world around you with the help of nature awareness activities.

Program Leader: Emma Taylor

Register for this free program at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897

Full Wolf Moon Hike

Sunday, January 16; 7:00 – 8:30 pm

Black Swamp Preserve

The first full moon of 2022 is often one of the brightest, and sometimes comes with air temperatures that can take your breath away! Bundle up and take a walk to learn why wolves are so vocal this month. Leader: Bill Hoefflin

Register for this free program at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897

Homeschool Mornings: Winter Homes

Tuesday, January 18; 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

Join a naturalist for homeschool morning! Hike in a park, explore the outdoors and learn about a seasonal nature topic. All guardians must stay on-site with the group. Please register the children who will be attending the program. This program is appropriate for children age 5 and up. Leader: Emma Taylor

Register for this free program at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897

Nature Play: Winter Mini-Hike

Saturday, January 22; 10:00 – 11:00 am

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

Activate your imagination and creativity! Join us in the Nature Play Area for an hour of nature-based exploration and play. This experience is ideal for ages 3 and up. Every week we will focus on a specific outdoor activity or animal. Leader: Emma Taylor

Register for this free program at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897

Magic at the Greenhouse

Saturday, January 22; 10:00 – 11:00 am

Videoconference

Get some therapeutic greenery during the browns, grays and whites of the Wood County winter! You’ll learn about the work of the stewardship staff in the parks and how the greenhouse fits in with the parks’ mission. We’ll discuss how the greenhouse serves the Wood County community and beyond. Leaders: Jim Witter and Sanja Jennings. Register for this free program at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897

Carburetor Rebuild

Tuesday, January 25; 5:30 – 7:30 pm

Carter Historic Farm

John will rebuild the DLTX 71 carburetor for a John Deere tractor, and answer all your carburetor questions as he works! Leader: John Franks

Register for this free program at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897

Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist Informational Program

Tuesday, January 25; 7:00 – 8:00 pm

Videoconference program

This virtual information session will explain the details of this natural resources education program. This certification program is coupled with community-based volunteer service. Sessions include many topics such as birds, interpretation, ecology, native plants, mammals, insects, geology, and more! Certification co-sponsored by OSU Extension. Leader: Jim Witter

Register for this free program at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897

Base Camp Stories: An Introduction to Boondocking – Craig & Heather Spicer

Thursday, January 27; 7:00 – 8:30 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

Car camping is one thing, but car camping without connection to water, sewer, or electricity and outside of a designated campground is a rewarding adventure like no other. Join Craig and Heather Spicer as they share their planning, logistics, evolution of their rig, and lessons learned along the way from Utah to Maine. Leader: Craig Spicer

Register for this free program at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897

Native Plants in the Yard

Friday, January 28; 5:00 – 6:00 pm

Videoconference program

This program is an extension from the “Magic at the Greenhouse” videoconference on Jan 22. Build on what was presented at the greenhouse and learn about how to incorporate native plants into your yard, and tips on local sources of plants. Leader: Jim Witter. Register for this free program at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897

Fruit Tree Pruning Workshop

Saturday, January 29; 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

Carter Historic Farm

Fruit tree pruning is both an art and a science. Learn how to train and prune young fruit trees for health, yield and species. This is an outdoor hands-on workshop, please dress for the weather. Program leader: Michelle Wallace, Regional ANR Extension Educator. Register for this free program at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897

Seed Cleaning Marathon (volunteer)

Saturday, January 29; 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve

Join us during this all-day event and help the stewardship department staff clean native plant seeds that were harvested from park district properties. This is an indoor, sit-down activity. Park employees will have a chili cook-off for guests to enjoy in shifts of small groups. All instruction and materials provided. Arrive and depart as you wish. Please wear a mask. Register at wcparks.galaxydigital.com

Introduction to Orienteering

Saturday, January 29; 1:00 – 3:00 pm

Bradner Nature Center

Find out what else the magnetic compass can do besides showing you which way is north. This tried-and-true low-tech tool can help you get from point A to point B. We will learn the basics indoors and then take it outside on a short orienteering course. Dress for the weather and off trail hiking. Compasses provided, but you can also bring your own if you want. Leader: Bill Hoefflin.

Register for this free program at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897