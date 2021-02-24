If there’s one part of your home you don’t want to get damaged, it’s the foundation. Because your entire house rests on it, any foundation problems will likely result in damage to numerous other areas of your home as well. Foundation issues can pose a serious safety threat if it ultimately collapses. As such, all homeowners should take precautions to protect this vital part of their house. One of the most common issues is a sinking foundation. To avoid this problem, take a look at these most common causes of a sinking foundation.

Weak Soil

A very common source of foundation issues is weak soil. If the soil your home was built on isn’t strong enough to support its weight, the slab of your home will begin to sink and shift overtime. Some of the most common reasons for weak soil include the presence of decomposing plant matter, a lack of compaction, and—most commonly—a poor balance of water, air, matter, and mineral pieces in the soil’s composition.

Potential options for resolving this include using drainage tiles to drain excess moisture out, installing a reinforcing grid, or tilling the soil. You could also use an excavator with yard-appropriate tracks to dig into the subgrade and replace the soil with a base material that’ll help bridge the unstable soils. To determine which option is best suited for your yard and home, contact a foundation professional for advice.

Extreme Moisture Changes In Soil

Another one of the most common causes of a sinking foundation is extreme moisture changes in the soil around your home. When soils dry out, they contract. When they take on water, they expand. The extent at which soil expands or contracts will largely depend on its makeup.

Since soil conditions change throughout the year, small movements are normal. Substantial changes in moisture can cause large movement to occur and damage the foundation. If your home withstands an abnormally large or small amount of rain, speak to a foundation professional about the moisture content of your soil.

Poor Yard Drainage

A sinking foundation may also be caused by poor drainage. As previously stated, excess water can cause a foundation’s soil to weaken or expand. If a yard doesn’t have adequate drainage, excess water will pool around one’s foundation and cause it to shift or sink. If you notice that water tends to pool around your home, take measures to improve your yard’s drainage. Examples of effective ways to do so include improving the grading of your yard, extending your downspout, and installing a French drain or dry well.