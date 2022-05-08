Mother’s Day: What Your Salary Should Be as a Mom

Have you ever thought about all the jobs moms take on for their families, and how much they could be making if they were being paid “just” for being a mom?

Data from Adzuna, the leading job search engine, found that – for all the jobs that moms do, just by being a mom – moms in the U.S. should be earning $185,060. The data looked at the duration of time moms spend on tasks including driving, cooking, cleaning, keeping track of finances, and instructing per week, and how much these jobs are paid on the job market, in order to calculate what moms would be making for filling all of these roles at once.

For background, the median average U.S. salary is $53,383. The fact that moms should be earning almost 3.5 times the average shows how time-consuming and stressful being a mom can be.