Motorcycle Ohio Training Course Registration

 

 

Motorcycle Ohio’s training course registration opens Tuesday, January 21, 2020. The motorcycle training courses are conducted from April until early November. Approximately 12,000 students register each year in Ohio for a motorcycle training course.

Basic Rider Skills (BRS)

The BRS is a 16-hour course recommended for novice riders. BRS students must have a valid Temporary Instruction Permit Identification Card (TIPIC) to participate in the course. Motorcycles and helmets are provided. Upon successful completion of this course, the student will earn the BMV skill-test waiver for a motorcycle license or endorsement.

Basic Rider Skills for Returning Riders (BRS-RR)

The BRS-RR is an 8-hour course designed for riders 18 years of age or older who have been riding with a temporary permit for longer than one year (over 1,00 miles of experience), or an experienced rider returning after an extended time away from riding. BRS-RR students must have a valid motorcycle TIPIC, license or endorsement to participate in the course. Motorcycles and helmets are provided. Upon successful completion of this course, the student will earn the BMV skill-test waiver for a motorcycle license or endorsement.

Basic Rider Skills 2 (BRS-2)

This 7-hour, one-day, range-only course (no formal classroom session) requires a motorcycle TIPIC, license or endorsement. This class is also suitable for newly endorsed/licensed riders. Students will use their own street legal two-wheeled motorcycle and helmet. Upon successful completion of this course, the student will earn the BMV skill-test waiver for a motorcycle license or endorsement. Passengers are permitted in the BRS-2 course with a licensed or endorsed motorcycle rider.

Please visit www.motorcycle.ohio.gov for more information about Motorcycle Ohio’s training courses and locations.

