Moving Season Security

(Family Features) It’s moving season, which means packing up valuables like tech devices, family heirlooms, jewelry and beyond and trusting they’ll make it safely to your new space. Ensuring a new home or apartment is properly secured is top of mind for many homeowners and renters, for both their personal safety and their most prized possessions.

After moving into a new space, there’s an immediate need to keep valuables and important documents organized and secure in case of theft, fire or flood. Whether or not a large security system is available on-site, Master Lock and SentrySafe’s DIY security and safety solutions equip your home with an extra line of defense and provide new homeowners and renters confidence.

To discover which security and safe storage solutions are right for you, visit MasterLock.com and SentrySafe.com.

Bar the Door

Designed with customer feedback in mind, the Master Lock 270D Folding Door Bar is a reliable, on-the-go solution that’s perfect for securing entry doors during a move-in transition. It offers an updated design from the original – now more compact with a quick-release foldable design for ultimate convenience and portability. Folding to just 16.5 inches and extending up to 43.5 inches, it’s small enough to fit in a backpack but strong enough to prevent forced entry on hinged, patio and sliding doors due to the pivoting rubber grips.

Keep Your Property Secure

Ideal for property access control, the Master Lock 5480D Portable Lock Box is the newest lock box and features expanded storage capacity to accommodate keys, fobs and cards, ensuring safety and convenience when accessing a home or apartment. The dials on the lock box are easy to read and grip, providing smooth operation. Built to last, the solid metal body with a rubber bumper protects against tampering while safeguarding surfaces from scratches and damage.

Turn to a Timeless Security Device

Keeping valuables secure can start with a tried-and-true classic solution. The discus-shaped Master Lock 40DPF Padlock features a wide stainless-steel body for maximum strength, reliability and corrosion resistance. With a fully shrouded design that minimizes shackle exposure to protect against bolt cutters, this versatile security device can be used for a wide range of applications. Extend the security of your valuables during a move by using it on self-storage units and lockers, trailers, vans and moving trucks.

Fireproof and Protect Valuables at Home

Consider the SentrySafe FPW082HTC Fireproof and Waterproof Safe as your go-to line of defense against fire, water and theft with .81 cubic feet of storage. Weighing roughly 55 pounds, this best-in-class fire and water protection solution features 1-hour UL-certified fire resistance at 1,700 F and ETL-verified protection in up to 5 inches of water for 24 hours. This first-of-its-kind safe with Master Lock security built-in technology offers an advanced, multi-point protection system that effectively resists physical attacks and lock manipulation while its pry-resistant hinge bar in the safe door protects against theft attempts.

Safeguard Documents and Files

Provide yourself an extra line of defense with the SentrySafe FHW40100 Digital Fireproof/Waterproof File Safe that safeguards important documents and records with a durable design and peril protection. Built to hold hanging file folders for easy organization, the safe can be easily transported with its convenient carrying handle when moving into a new home or apartment. It’s UL-classified to offer 30 minutes of certified fire resistance at 1,550 F and ETL-verified to protect documents and digital media in the event of a flood for up to 72 hours.

Opt for Renter-Friendly Security

Renters who live in a small space may not be ready for a full-sized safe. The lightweight SentrySafe 1200 Fire Chest is an affordable and convenient security solution that safeguards precious valuables and electronics from theft attempts to keep items safe and sound. Its convenient carrying handle allows users to easily move the chest from room to room and seamlessly pack and store their valuables at the end of their lease.



SOURCE:

Master Lock

Master Lock