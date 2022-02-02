Multiple Wood Co. Area Closures for Thursday

Wood County Health Department Building Closed Thursday, Feb. 3 Due to Inclement Weather





The Wood County Health Department and Community Health Center Building will be closed on Thursday, February 3 due to anticipated inclement weather. With the building closure, the vaccine clinic planned from 12 – 3 p.m. this Thursday has been canceled.

*************************************************************************************************************

The Wood County Committee on Aging will not deliver home delivered meals on Thursday, February 3, 2022, due to the record breaking snow and frigid temperatures in the forecast. This decision is made for the safety of our seniors, the volunteers who deliver meals throughout Wood County, and our drivers. A total of 27 routes are delivered Monday through Friday serving more than 575 homebound seniors daily. All home delivered meal clients will receive a phone call from their driver (before 10 am Thursday) to check on their well-being.

All home delivered meals clients were provided 2 shelf stable meals in October and November 2021 for their use should WCCOA be unable to deliver for a day. Additionally, with the advance notice of the weather, all clients are being offered an additional frozen meal which can be reheated in their microwave or oven for Thursday.

All Wood County Seniors Centers will be CLOSED on Thursday, February 3, 2022:

The eight Senior Centers located throughout Wood County:

Grand Rapids Area Senior Center – 23019 Kellogg Rd., Grand Rapids (Hosanna Lutheran Church)

North Baltimore Area Senior Center–514 W. Water St., North Baltimore (adjacent to Westhaven)

Northeast Area Senior Center – 705 N. Main St., Walbridge (Walbridge Village offices)

Perrysburg Area Senior Center – 140 W. Indiana Ave, Perrysburg (adjacent to the fire station)

Pemberville Area Senior Center – 220 Cedar St., Pemberville (Bethlehem Lutheran Church)

Rossford Area Senior Center – 400 Dixie Highway, Rossford (Rossford Recreation Center)

Wayne Area Senior Center – 202 E. Main St., Wayne (Wayne United Methodist Church)

Wood County Senior Center – 140 South Grove Street St., Bowling Green

Please call the Wood County Committee on Aging at 419.353.5661 or 1.800.367.4935 for additional

information.

*************************************************************************************************************

Northwestern Water and Sewer District

Office Closed on Thursday, February 3rd Due to Weather

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) announces that our main office will be closed on Thursday, February 3, due to weather. Customers can use our online and automated phone pay options during this time. You can find more information on our website at NWWSD.org.

Our water and sewer services are a 24/7/365 operation. While our offices may be closed, you can still reach us in an emergency. Please contact your local county sheriff’s department for a licensed operator to be dispatched.

In Wood County 419.354.9001, and choose option 9

In Hancock County 419.422.2424 (McComb)

In Henry County 419.592.8010.

***************************************************************************************************************

Wood County Parks Closed Thursday, February 3, 2022

Wood County Park District properties will be closed Thursday, February 3, 2022. Ice and snow accumulations have created unsafe conditions. We are working to open the parks and preserves as soon as possible.

**************************************************************************************************************