MUSEUM OPEN LATE

New in 2021 the Wood County Museum will be open for extended evening hours on the third Thursday of each month, 10 AM – 8 PM. This will offer a chance for visitors who normally cannot visit during the day to come out and tour the museum. The first of these evening hours date is Thursday, January 21, 2021. Admission is $7 for adults and $3 for children, with discounts for seniors, students, and military. Historical Society members receive free admission as well as a gift shop discount.

Due to state and county COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing & masks are required inside the museum buildings at all times. There are multiple hand sanitizer stations set up throughout the building as well. The Museum is handicap accessible with an elevator, handicap restrooms, and ample parking in the visitor lot as well as behind the museum (south side). The south elevator entrance is also behind the museum.

The museums normal hours for self-guided tours are Monday – Friday, 10 AM – 4 PM and weekends from 1 PM – 4 PM (closed on government holidays & weekends in January).

All events detailed at woodcountyhistory.org or by following the Wood County Museum on Facebook & Instagram. The museum is located at 13660 County Home Road in Bowling Green.